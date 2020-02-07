Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.44. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $738,334. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.