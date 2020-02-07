Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingevity Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NGVT stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ingevity has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $120.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88.

In other Ingevity news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.