Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teijin Adr Rep’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teijin Adr Rep in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teijin Adr Rep’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Teijin Adr Rep alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TINLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Teijin Adr Rep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Teijin Adr Rep stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566. Teijin Adr Rep has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Teijin Adr Rep Company Profile

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.