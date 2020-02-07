Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $30.08 on Friday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.05.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.