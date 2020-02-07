John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,368.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $184.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.