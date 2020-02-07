John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Trading Up 1.6%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29, 219 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000.

