John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW.B) Trading 0.9% Higher

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NASDAQ:JW.B) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.78, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. Its Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides a publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

