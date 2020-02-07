Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

