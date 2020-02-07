Joules (LON:JOUL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LON JOUL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 184 ($2.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,266. Joules has a 1-year low of GBX 147.43 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 million and a P/E ratio of 40.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Joules’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Joules news, insider Marc Simon Dench purchased 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £11,996.82 ($15,781.14).

Joules Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

