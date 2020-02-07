JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 282,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,288. The firm has a market cap of $431.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 43,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

