Julie R. Taylor Sells 12,700 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. 199,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,823,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $394,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

