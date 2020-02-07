Just Eat (LON:JE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 901 ($11.85) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

Shares of LON:JE remained flat at $GBX 861 ($11.33) on Wednesday. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 856.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 753.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

