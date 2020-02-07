KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

