Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

KMT stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 1,566,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 671,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 939.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 292,326 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kennametal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

