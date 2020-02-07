Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-121 million.

NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

