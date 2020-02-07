KeyCorp Comments on Eaton Co. PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

ETN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. 1,420,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,167. Eaton has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

