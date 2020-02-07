Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Buys 3,800,000 Shares

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 813,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

