Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 10.2%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 19,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Kidoz alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.