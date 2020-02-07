Kilroy Realty’s (KRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. 408,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,369. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after buying an additional 415,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

