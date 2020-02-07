Kina Securities (ASX:KSL) Trading Down 1.4%

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.37 ($0.97) and last traded at A$1.37 ($0.97), approximately 232,826 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.39 ($0.98).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.41.

About Kina Securities (ASX:KSL)

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Papua New Guinea. It provides share brokerage, investment management, asset financing, and corporate advisory services. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate.

