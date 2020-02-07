Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,196,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,582,803. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after acquiring an additional 650,900 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after acquiring an additional 653,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,141 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

