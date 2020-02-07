Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 7,113,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,334,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

