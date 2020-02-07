Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -260.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.