Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,971,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

GS stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.