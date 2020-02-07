Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.58 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

