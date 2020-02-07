Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

KNSA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,571. The company has a market cap of $906.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -1.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

