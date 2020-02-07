Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
KNSA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,571. The company has a market cap of $906.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -1.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.
