KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.36.

NYSE KKR opened at $33.69 on Monday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

