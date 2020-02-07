KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,200 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 146,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL remained flat at $$69.30 during trading on Thursday. 4,507,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,656. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

