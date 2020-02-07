KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $348,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LNT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,192. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

