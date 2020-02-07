KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,050 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 406,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,930. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

