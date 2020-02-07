KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,275 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

