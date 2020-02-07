Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 44.2% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $10,337.00 and approximately $1,850.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027158 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00260234 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000649 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 204.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

