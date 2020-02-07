Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Buys 1,337 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Stryker by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stryker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.13. 35,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,845. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day moving average of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

