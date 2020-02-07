Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $23,086,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $55.20. 205,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

