Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $19.24 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 143,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -258.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

