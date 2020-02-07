Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.43. 131,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.02. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

