Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 10,745 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $44,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,579. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

