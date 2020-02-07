Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 224 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.45. 52,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.42. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $214.46. The company has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

