Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 263,206 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263,206 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.45. 578,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,924,147. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

