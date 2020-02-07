Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 3,581 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $169.83 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

