Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 5,506 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.19. The company had a trading volume of 102,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $91.12 and a 12-month high of $125.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

