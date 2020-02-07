Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock remained flat at $$2.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

