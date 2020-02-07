Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546,049 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 108,805 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of ACC opened at $46.17 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

