Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $352,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.