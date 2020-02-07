Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coherent by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,830,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $155.03 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 156.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

