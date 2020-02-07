Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

