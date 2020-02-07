Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,067 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in M.D.C. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in M.D.C. by 39.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE MDC opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

