Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 179.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. 13,266,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,187. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.