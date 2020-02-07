L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $225.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 19.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

