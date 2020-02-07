L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.35-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.56. L3Harris also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.35-11.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.65.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.92. 636,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.