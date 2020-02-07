L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.35-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.56. L3Harris also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 11.35-11.75 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.65.
Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.92. 636,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.
In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
